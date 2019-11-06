Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Summerlin collision

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on South Rampart Boulevard Tuesday has died, authorities said.

The intersection of Canyon Run Drive and Rampart Boulevard, near Alta Drive in western Las Vegas, is closed down after a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old woman, died later at University Medical Center. (RTC Cameras)

A release from the Metropolitan Police Department stated the 48-year-old Las Vegas woman was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson Sportster south on Rampart, approaching Canyon Run Drive , at 12:27 p.m. when a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 63-year-old Las Vegas woman made a left turn from northbound Rampart onto West Canyon Run.

“The Hyundai turned in front of the approaching motorcycle resulting in a collision,” police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Elantra remained at the scene and did not appear impaired.

The death is the 87th traffic-related fatality in Metropolitan police jurisdiction in 2019.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the motorcyclist after relatives have been notified.

