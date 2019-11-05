Motorcyclist hospitalized after Summerlin crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Summerlin, and police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Canyon Run Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Summerlin, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to the crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Canyon Run Drive and Rampart Boulevard, north of Alta Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

Detectives did not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash, Zambrano said. The intersection was closed Tuesday afternoon, and Zambrano advised drivers to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

