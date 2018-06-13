Motorcyclist killed in crash at roundabout in west Las Vegas

The roundabout in Summerlin where a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday, June12, 2018. (Google)

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a crash at a Summerlin roundabout.

The crash was called in just before 9 p.m. after the motorcyce hit a curb while trying to turn right at Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The male rider was thrown from the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, Gordon said. No other vehicles were involved.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

