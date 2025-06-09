98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Summerlin Parkway, police say

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
This Summerlin casino to open a new high-limit room next month
Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, and Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, emerge from the Capitol building ...
Proposed Las Vegas film studio bill dies as session ends in theatrics, acrimony
Summerlin Studios would be a joint venture among Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Disc ...
Summerlin Studios proposal narrowly passes Nevada Assembly
Man shoots Las Vegas landlord dead after eviction attempt, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2025 - 10:31 am
 

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night on the Summerlin Parkway, according to authorities.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 9:49 p.m. on the Summerlin Parkway near Durango Road.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. However, authorities said that approximately an hour later, NHP was advised that man had died as a result of his injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES