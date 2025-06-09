Motorcyclist killed in crash on Summerlin Parkway, police say
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night on the Summerlin Parkway, according to authorities.
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night on the Summerlin Parkway, according to authorities.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 9:49 p.m. on the Summerlin Parkway near Durango Road.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan, police said.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. However, authorities said that approximately an hour later, NHP was advised that man had died as a result of his injuries.
No further information was immediately available.