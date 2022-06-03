95°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Motorcyclist killed in Summerlin crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 1:03 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash in Summerlin on Friday that killed a motorcyclist.

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said officers were called to the intersection of Town Center and Garden Mist drives, near West Desert Inn Road, at 12:20 p.m. and found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement at 12:47 p.m., police said, “Medical personnel responded and pronounced the motorcyclist deceased on scene. Town Center will be closed until the preliminary investigation is completed.”

Police said the collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The Clark County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
2
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
3
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
4
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
5
Newlyweds sue banquet hall after Metro shuts down reception
Newlyweds sue banquet hall after Metro shuts down reception
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST