Motorcyclist killed in Summerlin crash

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash in Summerlin on Friday that killed a motorcyclist.

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said officers were called to the intersection of Town Center and Garden Mist drives, near West Desert Inn Road, at 12:20 p.m. and found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement at 12:47 p.m., police said, “Medical personnel responded and pronounced the motorcyclist deceased on scene. Town Center will be closed until the preliminary investigation is completed.”

Police said the collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The Clark County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

