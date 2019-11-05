Motorcyclist seriously injured after Summerlin crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Summerlin, and police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Canyon Run Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

The intersection of Canyon Run Drive and Rampart Boulevard, near Alta Drive in western Las Vegas, is closed down after a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Summerlin, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to the crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Canyon Run Drive and Rampart Boulevard, north of Alta Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, she said.

Detectives did not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash, Zambrano said.

Northbound Rampart was closed at Alta on Tuesday afternoon, and westbound Canyon Run was closed near Rampart, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

