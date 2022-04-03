87°F
Motorist killed in Summerlin crash ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2022 - 11:13 am
 
Updated April 4, 2022 - 3:07 pm
A motorist died in a single-vehicle crash on Charleston Boulevard in western Las Vegas, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A motorist died in a single-vehicle crash on Charleston Boulevard in western Las Vegas, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A motorist died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive.

The 25-year-old Las Vegas woman was speeding down Sky Vista in a 2019 Kia Forte when she blew through a stop sign at the T-intersection with Charleston, police said.

She was identified as Jaedah Sherman, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

The car hit a landscape median, going airborne into a desert area, where it struck a large rock, police said.

Charleston was shut down in both directions for several hours, reopening late morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

This was the 39th traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roads in 2022.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

