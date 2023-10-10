‘Nevada has your back’: Local leaders pledge support of Israel at community event

Community members gathered at Temple Beth Sholom in Summerlin along with elected officials and representatives of law enforcement.

Jewish Nevadans show support for Israel at a community gathering held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heather Klein, left, and Raquel Gershon lead Jewish Nevadans in Hatikvah to show support for Israel at a community gathering held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DJ Sinai leads Jewish Nevadans in Hatikvah to show support for Israel at a community gathering held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raquel Gershon leads Jewish Nevadans in Hatikvah to show support for Israel at a community gathering held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jewish Nevadans sing along during Hatikvah to show support for Israel at a community gathering held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada government officials show support for Israel at a community gathering held at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prayers, songs and strong support for Israel rang out inside a Summerlin temple Monday night in the wake of terror attacks carried out by Hamas over the weekend.

At least 1,600 people have died on both sides since Hamas’ attacks began. Israel has increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food and supplies in retaliation, according to The Associated Press.

“We want support, we want solidarity, we want people to recognize and reaffirm that this is heinous,” Jewish Nevada CEO and President Stefanie Tuzman said. “This is a heinous act by a terrorist organization that is out for cold blooded murder.”

Temple Beth Sholom, near Town Center Drive and Desert Inn Road, was packed with members of the local Jewish community along with community allies and elected officials.

Unwavering, unconditional support

The start of the service was pushed back to 6:45 p.m. because of a traffic jam of people arriving at the temple. Well after the program began, people continued streaming inside until it was standing room only.

Jewish Nevada along with the Anti-Defamation League Nevada, Israeli American Council Las Vegas and the Board of Rabbis of Southern Nevada helped organize the gathering.

Religious leaders and members of the Jewish community offered prayers and personal stories about what has been taking place in Israel.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, Gov. Joe Lombardo and Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill condemned the attacks, pledged strong support for Israel and vowed to support the local Jewish community. Each was met with raucous standing ovations.

“I will lead the charge in Congress to make sure that America’s support of Israel remains unwavering and unconditional,” Rosen said.

She closed her remarks by reciting a prayer in Hebrew and in English.

Jolie Brislin, regional director of the ADL, said previous attacks on Israel have led to a spike in anti-Semitic incidents across the country. She urged people to report any hate crimes to the authorities.

“This war did not start in two days and it’s not going to end in two days,” Brislin said. “We want to make sure that the community continues to have resources.”

‘Nevada has your back’

McMahill called the large police presence outside the temple Monday night “the army of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

Dozens of police vehicles lined the road outside the temple parking lot, and officers patrolled the temple campus.

Since the attacks, McMahill said, officers have been deployed to Jewish and Muslim facilities, and patrols have been increased in vulnerable locations and at related community events.

“It almost embarrassed me that you felt the need to say thank you for being here,” Lombardo said. “That’s my job. That’s what I’m supposed to do is be here tonight. To show you the state of Nevada has your back.”

To close the service, all elected officials and law enforcement representatives in attendance gathered on the stage together as those in the crowd held flameless candles in the air and sang in unison.

Monday’s gathering was the second large pro-Israel event this week in Las Vegas. Hundreds gathered on the Strip Sunday night to voice support for Israel.

To donate to relief efforts in Israel, visit jewishnevada.org. Tuzman said more than $100,000 has been raised from Nevada donations.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.