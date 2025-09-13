One man dead after three-vehicle crash on Summerlin Parkway

One man is dead and a woman injured after a three-vehicle crash early Saturday on Summerlin Parkway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

One man is dead and a woman injured after a three-vehicle crash early Saturday on Summerlin Parkway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom, troopers responded at about 2:04 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway at Rampart Boulevard, where an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

All eastbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway at Rampart are closed, with traffic being diverted to the Rampart off-ramp. The Nevada Department of Transportation is assisting with the closure and rerouting.

The crash remains under investigation and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com