Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 12:25 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2023 - 12:34 pm
(Review-Journal file)

A man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash was reported at 6:04 a.m. at North Tenaya Way and West Centennial Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Metro Lt. Jessica Wert said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that initially left the scene, but it was found a few miles away.

Just before noon, Metro Lt. Luis Vidal said the pedestrian later died at University Medical Center.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X.

