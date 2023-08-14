Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
The crash was reported Monday morning at North Tenaya Way and West Centennial Parkway, according to Las Vegas police traffic logs.
A man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in northwest Las Vegas.
The crash was reported at 6:04 a.m. at North Tenaya Way and West Centennial Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.
Metro Lt. Jessica Wert said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that initially left the scene, but it was found a few miles away.
Just before noon, Metro Lt. Luis Vidal said the pedestrian later died at University Medical Center.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
