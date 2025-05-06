Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Summerlin

A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash in Summerlin on Monday night.

The pedestrian was a 64-year-old man from Las Vegas. The crash happened at 8:38 p.m. on Park Run Drive in the “rear private drive of 10250 West Charleston Boulevard,” police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said “a pedestrian was crossing the private drive on Park Run Drive west of Indigo Drive. A possible commercial vehicle was entering the private drive. A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of the commercial vehicle. The collision projected the pedestrian onto the roadway, resulting in substantial injuries. The commercial vehicle failed to remain at the collision scene.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian’s death marks the 62nd traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction in 2025.