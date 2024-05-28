84°F
Pedestrian dies nearly 2 weeks after being hit in northwest Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 8:27 am
 

A pedestrian struck nearly two weeks ago in the northwest Las Vegas Valley has died.

The crash occurred just before 5:05 p.m. May 15 on West Deer Springs Way east of North Durango Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. A 1997 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck was westbound on Deer Springs when the victim, identified by Metro as Malachi Green, 18, was riding a skateboard going north on Durango outside a crosswalk in heavy traffic.

Green was taken to University Medical Center, with injuries determined to be life-threatening, Metro said. Hospital officials informed Metro on Monday that Green had died.

The pickup truck’s driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

