Police report fatal crash in Summerlin

Police said that there was two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Police respond to a fatal car crash in Summerlin on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the Summerlin area.

Police said that there was two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive at 1:12 p.m., near Summerlin Parkway.

Roads were closed in the immediate area. Motorists should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

