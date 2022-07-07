Police report fatal crash in Summerlin
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the Summerlin area.
Police said that there was two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive at 1:12 p.m., near Summerlin Parkway.
Roads were closed in the immediate area. Motorists should expect delays.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.