104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Police report fatal crash in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2022 - 2:37 pm
 
Updated July 7, 2022 - 3:08 pm
Police respond to a fatal car crash in Summerlin on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Stee ...
Police respond to a fatal car crash in Summerlin on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police respond to a fatal car crash in Summerlin on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Stee ...
Police respond to a fatal car crash in Summerlin on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the Summerlin area.

Police said that there was two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive at 1:12 p.m., near Summerlin Parkway.

Roads were closed in the immediate area. Motorists should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders make NFL history, announce first Black woman as team president
Raiders make NFL history, announce first Black woman as team president
2
With over 1M online followers, this influencer is now making his mark on casino floors
With over 1M online followers, this influencer is now making his mark on casino floors
3
Strip buildings close, targeted for redevelopment
Strip buildings close, targeted for redevelopment
4
Raiders to announce new team president, hire HR director
Raiders to announce new team president, hire HR director
5
Las Vegas house prices drop for first time in over 2 years
Las Vegas house prices drop for first time in over 2 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ana Peña, left, and Carli Medina eat lunch on the lakeside patio at Marché Bacchus on ...
Some top spots for alfresco dining in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Las Vegas can get hot as blazes. Thankfully, many Southern Nevada restaurants have created cool, shaded outdoor spaces where dishes — and good company — can be enjoyed with just the right touch of nature.