Protest at Downtown Summerlin grows Sunday night

About 100 people have gathered to protest Sunday night near Downtown Summerlin, while another protest against police brutality was happening on the Strip.

Las Vegas police block entrances to Downtown Summerlin, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Black Lives Matter protesters were expected to march in the area. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman cries as she watches a building burn after a protest over the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in La Mesa, Calif. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A man walks inside a damaged Ross Dress For Less store in Emeryville, Calif., Sunday, May 31, 2020, after protests over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Metro Police just charged at the crowd who was peacefully protesting at Downtown Summerlin. #vegas #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/oroWkMuNH4 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 1, 2020

The mall already had closed at 4 p.m., and nearby Red Rock Resort closed at 5 p.m.

Police already were at the scene Sunday evening and were barricading the shopping center, as well as Red Rock Resort.

Some social media accounts were promoting a 7 p.m. protest at Downtown Summerlin, but many later discouraged people to attend because the mall is private property and because of the heavy police presence already at the scene.

As of about 7:30 p.m., fewer than a dozen people had gathered on a sidewalk near the mall, and police remained in the area, blocking all entrances.

The group peacefully marched around the perimeter of the mall but were charged at by police around 7:50 p.m. Police said they rushed the crowd because the woman leading chants was standing in the street.

“Get out of the street,” officers yelled as protesters fled. Protesters were seen holding their hands up and filming the officers.

By 8 p.m., about 100 people had gathered.

Red Rock Resort and our restaurants will be closing early this evening at 5 p.m. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience. — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 31, 2020

Looting a concern

Elsewhere in the U.S., vandals looted shops and a restaurant burned Sunday afternoon in Santa Monica, California. Armed National Guard soldiers patrolled Los Angeles streets and cities across the state declared curfews to prevent violence after unruly demonstrators torched police cars, broke into stores and clashed with officers in riot gear.

Los Angeles County declared a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for its 10 million residents, though the cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, which experienced looting on Saturday, imposed 4 p.m. curfews. San Francisco set a curfew of 8 p.m., and San Jose had an 8:30 p.m. curfew.

Unrest in coastal Santa Monica on Sunday happened not far from a peaceful demonstration near the city’s famous pier as a group of looters targeted shops near the popular Third Street Promenade. They broke into a Gap store and a Vans sneaker store, where KTTV footage showed people walking out with boxes of shoes with no police in sight.

A woman in a tank top holding a sign saying “End All Violence” tried to block a man with a hammer from smashing the door of REI, the outdoor supply store. The man yanked her from the door. But she returned to the doorway and another protester joined her and the vandals eventually moved on.

Looters later shattered the store’s windows and walked away with folding chairs, a bike and backpacks. A fire broke out at a restaurant across the street.

Cleaning up after Saturday unrest

Across the state, devastated shop owners cleaned up shattered glass, assessed damage and boarded up windows while firefighters mopped up hot spots from lingering fires.

In Emeryville, California, across the bay from San Francisco, Keyla Calderon swept up glass outside Uniform Advantage, a shop that sells medical scrubs. There thieves stormed shopping malls around sunset Saturday, snatched flat screen TVs, shoes and other goods.

Calderon’s store had just reopened last week after being shuttered for six weeks under California’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. She said she had just returned home Saturday when she got a call from a security company that the store’s burglar alarm was triggered.

“To hear the alarm ring and see people destroy the store before my eyes, it was heartbreaking,” Calderon said. “We’re all working hard to feed our family. We have nothing to do with these injustices, yet we’re paying the consequences.”

In Los Angeles, damage from Saturday’s violence included windows shattered at nearly every shop along a stretch of Melrose Avenue, home to trendy boutiques and known widely for its association with the TV show “Melrose Place.”

Alan Kokozian looked up through a hole in the roof of Tony K’s Shoe Store, where fire Saturday had burned and most of his inventory was stolen or damaged. He pleaded unsuccessfully for people to spare his establishment and was struck in the head with a bottle.

San Francisco’s popular Union Square saw people stealing leather bags from the Coach store and shoes from the Salvatore Ferragamo location, The Mercury News reported. Streets were littered with bras from Victoria’s Secret and cushioned jewelry boxes from Swarovski. Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters.

Protests also roiled the east San Diego suburb of La Mesa, where two adjacent banks burned to the ground and people smashed windows at many businesses.

Across the country in Washington, D.C., protesters were milling around outside Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near cleaning crews who were clearing glass and boarding up windows that were broken during Saturday night’s protest.

Crews near the White House worked to replace windows that had been shattered with large pieces of wood. Buildings for blocks were marked with graffiti, including curses about Trump. Shattered glass still covered the sidewalks. The damaged buildings included the Department of Veterans Affairs, directly across the street from the White House.

Curfews were imposed in major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. About 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Review-Journal staff writer Mick Akers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.