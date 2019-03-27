Rainbow Library employee recalls youth in Pisa, Italy

About 30 people attended "Bella Italia," a presentation from Lucia Taylor, the circulation department head at Rainbow Library, about Italy. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Kathy Kunkle (left) and Gloria Castricone speak following the presentation "Bella Italia" at the Rainbow Library on March 19. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Lucia Taylor, who presented "Bella Italia," set up a table covered with books about Italy. She also brought Italian cookies for guests. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal, @miasims___)

Lucia Taylor of the Summerlin area remembers jumping trains during her teen years in Pisa, Italy — a small town near Tuscany that bordered the ocean.

“It was very eclectic,” said Taylor, now 56. “I moved to the United States when I was 22. I got married to my husband, who’s from California, and came here as a military spouse. We’ve been here for a little over 22 years now.”

Pisa was a town where everyone knew each other, Taylor said. She left in the 1980s. She remembers women in her neighborhood sitting on their balconies talking about the town’s latest news. Taylor recounted those memories March 19 during “Bella Italia,” a presentation at Rainbow Library that focused on Italy’s culture. About 30 people attended, and many were of Italian origin.

“It’s nice to hear our culture,” said 82-year-old Gloria Castricone. “I remember my mother and father telling me stories about their towns and how it was in their day. They live so different over there. It’s easygoing.”

Castricone was joined at the event by Kathy Kunkle, 71, of central Las Vegas. In 2007, Kunkle traveled to Italy with her best friend to see the towns where their grandfathers grew up. Kunkle visited a family home that has stood since 1643.

“It’s nice to keep in touch with your heritage,” Kunkle said. “Just seeing some of the pictures here takes me back.”

As the circulation department head at the Rainbow Library, Taylor had presented “Bella Italia” twice before. She decided to bring it to the library after having several conversations with library visitors about her hometown.

“I have a strong accent, so when I talk to people in working with the public, they ask me where I’m from,” Taylor said, “and inevitably we start talking about Italy. I can’t believe how many people are connected to it. There’s something about the art, food, style of living that is mesmerizing to so many people.”

If you go Casa Italiana di Las Vegas plans a discussion titled “Sophia Loren’s Naples” from 4-5:30 p.m. April 13 in the program room at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. It’s for ages 12 and up, and registration is required.

