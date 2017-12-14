Rampart Commons’ North Italia has big menu, seating capacity

Fox Restaurant Concepts’ North Italia restaurant, in Rampart Commons, has its chefs start from scratch daily. Even the pasta is made each morning in the open-view kitchen.

Margherita pizza at North Italia

Exterior of North Italia in Rampart Commons is seen Dec. 9, 2017. The menu brings hand-crafted dishes to the Summerlin area, eschewing the typical Italian restaurant's offerings.

Interior of North Italia is seen Dec. 9, 2017, just before its official opening. It seats 254 inside and out.

North Italia is seen Dec. 9, 2017, the newest addition to Rampart Commons on the corner of Rampart and Charleston boulevards.

The 6,970-square-foot Italian taverna seats 254 (95 on the patio). Accents such as the outdoor fireplace and red architectural accents keep Italy in one’s mind.

The just-opened eatery’s menu is chock-full of crafted dishes. It includes burrata tortelloni with roasted mushroom, Swiss chard, porcini brodo, pecorino and saba; prosciutto bruschetta with crescenza cheese, grilled asparagus and truffle; red wine-glazed short rib with heirloom carrot, Swiss chard and creamy mascarpone polenta; shortrib with Parmesan cream, horseradish, wilted arugula and house-made herbed bread crumbs; and squid ink malfaldine with white shrimp, calamari, acqua pazza, mint, fennel pollen and Calabrian chili.

“We really focus on culture and community and internal hospitality,” said Phil Norsetter, executive chef. “So, we explain the ingredients, telling where they come from and explaining why we use them. We’re teaching them (patrons) about the food to enhance the experience.”

North Italia Where: 1069 S. Rampart Blvd. Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays Information: northitaliarestaurant.com or 702-507-0927 Social media: facebook.com/northitalia; instagram.com/eatnorthitalia

