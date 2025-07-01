Red Rock trail inspired by hit-and-run of off-duty officer breaks ground

Shovels are seen during a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Politicians and guests take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heather Fisher from the organization Save Red Rock speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice Chairman of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe Chris Spotted Eagle confers a blessing during a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heather Fisher from the organization Save Red Rock speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Morning light illuminates the Red Rock National Conservation Area and Spring Mountain Range during a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests gather for a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two decades ago, the death of off-duty Metropolitan Police officer Don Albietz while biking near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area sprang a local advocacy group into action.

On Tuesday, Save Red Rock saw its organizing efforts come to fruition as Clark County broke ground on the first phase of construction for Red Rock Legacy Trail. The group raised an initial $12 million in grant funding for the project, which later grew to $100 million with a slew of local partnerships.

“Though we can never bring him back, that tragic event became the start of Save Red Rock and its mission to improve the safety, serenity and sustainability of Red Rock Canyon NCA, for all,” Save Red Rock said in a statement.

Officials say the shared-use pathway from Summerlin to Red Rock Canyon will lengthen and widen lanes, providing a safer environment for cyclists and drivers alike. It will connect 20 miles of trail between Summerlin and the Hualapai Trailhead parking lot off state Route 160, and additional funding will upgrade six trailhead parking lots.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, Las Vegas Paiute Tribe Vice Chairman Chris Spotted Eagle, Save Red Rock President Heather Fisher and Congresswoman Susie Lee, D-Nev., gathered Tuesday morning at the site to celebrate the start of phase one of construction.

Phase one will begin at Sky Vista Drive in Summerlin and continue along the north side of state Route 159 until the Red Rock Canyon visitor sign on Route 159. This portion is about 1.1 miles.

“More than 3 million people visit Red Rock Canyon each year to take advantage of the scenery, biking, hiking, and climbing,” Lee said in a statement Tuesday. “Along with increased tourism, we have work to do to ensure visitor safety, especially as many bikers and pedestrians share Route 159. Today, we’re one step closer to completing the Red Rock Legacy Trail which will take bikers and pedestrians off the roadway and give them a safe place to enjoy our world class public lands.”

Review-Journal staff writer Kristen DeSilva contributed to this report. Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.