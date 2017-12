Eight-year old Viridiana Martinez-Ramirez, who suffers from systemic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis, joined Santa in a special Las Vegas Fire & Rescue truck for the Downtown Summerlin holiday parade Monday.

Viridiana Martinez-Ramirez, 8, rides with Santa in a special fire truck provided by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue during the Downtown Summerlin holiday parade in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Following the parade, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and the Howard Hughes Corp. invite her and her family to Disneyland. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Viridiana Martinez-Ramirez, 8, of Las Vegas rides with Santa in a special fire truck provided by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue during the Downtown Summerlin holiday parade in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Following the parade, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and the Howard Hughes Corp. invite her and her family to Disneyland. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

A girl waves from a float during the Downtown Summerlin holiday parade in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Children watch the Downtown Summerlin holiday parade in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

A float passes Dillard's during the Downtown Summerlin holiday parade in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Viridiana Martinez-Ramirez, 8, poses for a photo with Santa after the Downtown Summerlin holiday parade in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and the Howard Hughes Corp. announced to invite her and her family to Disneyland. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Viridiana Martinez-Ramirez, 9, of Las Vegas, right, hugs her former first grade teacher Balbanera Gonzalez at the Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, after she has received the gifts from Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and the Howard Hughes Corp. Viridiana and her family were invited to Disneyland. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Eight-year old Viridiana Martinez-Ramirez, who suffers from an excruciatingly painful condition – systemic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis joined Santa in a special Las Vegas Fire & Rescue truck for the Downtown Summerlin holiday parade Monday.

After the parade, Santa read a special letter to Viridiana and her family to let them know they would soon be leaving for Disneyland, courtesy of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and wish sponsor, The Howard Hughes Corporation.