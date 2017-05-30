Spring Valley Hospital has hybrid operating suite

Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., seen in spring, has built a hybrid operating suite. The 930-square-foot suite can be swapped out to accommodate new procedures as needed. (Jan Hogan/View)

It looks like a normal operating room, but Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., has taken things up a notch by opening its new hybrid operating suite this spring. The 930-square-foot space is used for cardiac procedures including thoracic aneurysm repairs, minimally invasive heart surgeries and heart catheterizations.

The space, built at a cost of $1.8 million, means doctors who are scheduled to do one procedure, but then determine a more involved procedure is required, can easily convert the suite as needed.

Dr. Nauman Jahangir with Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists, 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 214, is in the operating room nearly every day at Spring Valley Hospital. He said the major benefit is the ability to quickly transform the room.

Jahangir was the chief of surgery at Sunrise Hospital for about eight years. Sunrise has a hybrid suite, but it was a refurbished operating room, he noted.

“Over here, we have a different situation. We built this from the ground up, from dirt to a building, and the design process thoroughly involved … the operation room crew who use it every day,” he said.

Top brass at the Clark County Medical Society, 2590 E. Russell Road, called hybrid suites the wave of the future.

“If you look across the country, it’s something that’s new. Very few hospitals have them,” said Joseph Adashek, president. “It’s not a cheap thing to do.”

The suite comes with high-tech gadgetry such as the GE Discovery IGS 740. The laser-guided surgery tool shows images in 3-D and allows physicians to better see the patient’s organs and vessels. The machine can be moved around the operating table to capture images of different parts of the body.

The operating suite’s floor is made of a material that can support heavy equipment while maintaining a seamless floor. Hence, there are no crevices or cracks where bacteria can hide. Because the GE Discovery IGS 740 is so sensitive, the floor has to be perfectly level.

Surgery statistics There were 48 million inpatient surgeries in the U.S. in 2009. The breakdown includes: · Nervous system surgeries: 1.2 million · Eye surgeries: 69,000 · Ear surgeries: 24,000 · Nose, mouth and pharynx surgeries: 289,000 · Respiratory system surgeries: 1.3 million · Cardiovascular system surgeries: 7.3 million · Digestive system surgeries: 6.1 million · Urinary system surgeries: 1.1 million · Musculoskeletal system surgeries: 5.2 million · Integumentary (skin) system surgeries: 1.4 million Source: National Center for Health Statistics

