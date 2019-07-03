Summerlin 4th of July parade viewing spots at a premium

Securing a prime viewing spot for the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 is nearly as big of a ritual as the parade.

Wooden chairs, an umbrella and U.S. flags mark the spot where a family will watch the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade when it begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in Summerlin. (Marvin Clemons/Review-Journal)

Blankets, plastic tarps, canopies, rocks and other items are used by residents to mark their viewing spots for the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. The 25th annual event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in Summerlin. (Marvin Clemons/Review-Journal)

Ellane Nelson shows her daughter's collection of rocks in a plastic bag that she has used for several years to mark their spot for the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. The 25th annual event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in Summerlin. (Marvin Clemons/Review-Journal)

A blue blanket and some chairs held down by rocks marks the Nelson's spot for the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. The 25th annual event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in Summerlin. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A "Nelson" rock holds down a corner of a blanket for their place to view Thursday's Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canopies to provide shade form the sun abound along the parade route for the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. It has become a ritual for residents to start marking their spots two or three days before the event. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

She got lucky for the Fourth of July.

Staring at a blocks-long sea of blue tarps, blankets and canopies, Summerlin resident Ellane Nelson drove slowly along Village Center Circle on Tuesday and found a spot of grass just perfect for her and husband John to watch the 25th edition of the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.

Out came her rock with the Nelson name on it, quickly placed to claim her front-row seat.

On Wednesday morning she secured it with a blue blanket and rocks at each corner. She added a canopy to provide shade.

A Summerlin ritual

The marking of one’s viewing spot for the parade has become a Summerlin ritual nearly as big as the event itself.

“It starts two or three days before the parade,” Nelson said, walking past rows of primarily blue tarps covering most of the grass between the street and the sidewalk, which had been steadily growing since Monday. “People with seats up front don’t take too kindly to adults who might try and cut in (on their space) late, but if it is a child they are friendly.”

The Nelsons and tens of thousand of others will line the streets when the parade kicks off at 9 a.m., with organizers promising the largest and most elaborate display of floats, bands and performances yet.

Started in 1994

What started in 1994 with a few entries has grown each year into a spectacle that will last more than two hours.

“It’s fabulous,” Nelson said. “We’ve been coming each year for the past five years at least. I’m looking forward to the Vegas Golden Knights float and hope to see some players.”

Knights forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Reaves will be on board. Also making appearances are Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young and mascots from the Las Vegas Aviators.

This year’s parade’s escort and dignitary division kicks off at 8:30 a.m. from Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, followed by the main body of the parade at 9 a.m. The route travels along Hills Center, tracing the southeast edge of The Trails Park, wrapping around part of Village Center Circle and ending on Trailwood Drive.

Kids on bikes

Just like the first parade, kids on bikes will kick off the parade, and don’t be surprised to see Uncle Sam there, too.

The parade theme this year is “Celebration,” and it honors not only the event’s 25th year but also other famous anniversaries, such as the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

Special floats added for the 25th anniversary include the Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary float, Mary Poppins’ Jolly Holiday, Soaring with Dumbo, Mamma Mia Dance Party and The Wiz: Ease on Down the Road.

“From the very beginning, it was a collective community experience,” said Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, director of community relations for the Summerlin Council. “Summerlin was so small as a community, and as it grew, so did the parade.”

The Summerlin Council organizes the parade and The Howard Hughes Corp. is the title sponsor.

For the Nelsons, they plan to keep their July 4th tradition.

“We go to IHOP for breakfast about 6 a.m. and then get to our spot,” she said. “We’re on the right side of the (divided) street so the parade will be just feet in front of us.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Review-Journal staffer Amanda Bradford contributed to this story.