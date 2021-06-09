95°F
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Summerlin announces plans for return of July Fourth parade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2021 - 12:38 pm
 
Sara Back waves her baton during the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sara Back waves her baton during the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Summerlin announced the return of a parade to celebrate Independence Day this year after holding the event virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 panademic.

The parade, dubbed “America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration,” will be on Saturday, July 3 at 9 a.m., according to a press release.

The parade will begin at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive and end at the Trails Park.

“According to parade organizers, while this event will be smaller in scale, the pageantry and patriotic spirit of previous parades will be on full display,” the release stated.

