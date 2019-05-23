61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Summerlin-area boy represents Nevada at geography tourney

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2019 - 5:10 pm
 

Jack Stark of Summerlin was 3 when his mother bought him his first atlas — a gift that would shape the framework of his life in years to come.

“I have a photo of him when he’s like 4 with his little feet peeking out from underneath the book,” said Lisa Stark, Jack’s mother. “He’s always been intrigued by the obscure.”

Jack, 10, is a fifth-grader at Challenger School-Summerlin and was chosen as one of over 100 students at his school, grades four through eight, to compete in National Geographic’s GeoBee in Washington, D.C. It took place May 19-22 at National Geographic’s headquarters.

“It feels pretty good,”Jack said. “It’s very interesting to learn about different cultures.”

Each year, Challenger sends one student to GeoBee, according to Aaron Schiffner, executive region director for Challenger School. Itzel Siu-Johnson, headmaster at Challenger, said the competition requires students to think fast — using logic to respond to questions.

GeoBee includes three levels of competition: school, state and national. After participating schools conduct a GeoBee at their school, the school champion takes an online qualifying test to compete at the state level. State champions travel to the nation’s capital.

Jack didn’t place at the national competition, but it hasn’t stopped his ambition.

“I want to one day host the GeoBee — maybe become a history professor or work for National Geographic,” he said.

Jack will additionally compete in the National History Bee finals near Chicago beginning June 7.

“The breadth of knowledge is amazing in Jack,” Schiffner said. “A question comes up and it’s about some obscure peninsula of some continent that you think there’s no way he knows it, but he does. He really sets himself apart from the rest of the competition, and I don’t think it’s an accident that, as a fifth-grader, he has seen success in the competition.”

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Egan, a training and outreach facilitator with the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention, ...
Las Vegans learn ways to recognize suicide warning signs, act
By / RJ

Class participants learn about the nature of suicide, myths and facts, warning signs and ways to approach those suffering. Among those at a recent class was Jessica Woods of Summerlin, who has lost her father, grandfather and brother-in-law to suicide.

Brody Vanwagoner, 9, tries to fry an egg in front of his Summerlin home on Thursday, April 25, ...
Las Vegas fourth-grader puts egg-frying experiment to test
By / RJ

Brody Vanwagoner learned a little something about eggs and sidewalks in his fourth grade class at Staton Elementary School. “There was like this idiom at school that ‘it’s so hot you can fry an egg on the sidewalk,’ so I just wanted to see if you could actually do that — to see if it’ll actually fry,” he said Thursday in front of his Summerlin home.

The Clark County School students sale their produce at Green Our Planet's Giant Student Farmers ...
In Summerlin, students sell garden goods en masse
By / RJ

Over 400 students filled Pavilion Center Drive in Downtown Summerlin on April 12 to sell freshly harvested fruits andvegetables from their school gardens as part of Green Our Planet’s twice-yearly, student-run Giant Student Farmers Market.

Volunteers Simon Wassmuth, 18, left, and Rachel Constantin, 17, hold up encouragement signs dur ...
Craig Ranch park walk raises money for suicide prevention
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness overnight, community and campus walks being held nationwide this year, said co-chairwoman Karen Wall. The local group has raised over $80,000 of its $100,000 goal for the walk and is still accepting donations.

Attendees check out the Sunshine Nevada donor wall after it is unveiled at Tivoli Village in La ...
Tivoli Village mural wall recognizes Sunshine Nevada donors
By / RJ

Sunshine Nevada Organization conducts programs to benefit special-needs children and their families throughout the Las Vegas area but doesn’t have one facility, according to the organization’s vice president of business development, Melanie Bash. She wanted a physical representation of the work the nonprofit organization does and a place to honor donors.