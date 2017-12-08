Summerlin-area eatery designed to reflect old Italy

My Mother’s House is named the way it is for a reason: Owners Laura Rispoli and Michael Leonetti say they want visitors to feel like family. That’s why the interior takes its inspiration from a traditional Italian home.

The exterior of My Mother’s House is seen Dec. 5, 2017. It's tucked into a small shopping center on the edge of Sun City Summerlin. (Jan Hogan/View)

The interior of My Mother's House takes elements from an Italian home. Kitschy items like a biscotti jar and a kitty cat pitcher surround the white-linen covered tables. (Jan Hogan/View)

The interior of Laura Rispoli's and Michael Leonetti 's restaurant, My Mother's House, is seen Dec. 5, 2017. They purposed used old family plates, sometimes mismatching them on purpose to further that homey feel. (Jan Hogan/View)

Among the olive oil bottles and kitschy items on display is this musical piece which honors Michael Leonetti's entertainment career. He appeared at various Strip hotels and the restaurant features live music three nights a week. (Jan Hogan/View)

Baked lasgna comes with garlic bread and salad. This is a half portion.

Some menu items are named for real family members; Aunt Theresa is a choice of rigatoni, ziti or linguine with meatballs and sausage, My Cousin Vinny Boombotz is baked ziti, and the Aunt Rosie selection is chicken parmigiana served with pasta. Ask about the names and the owners will share their stories.

The recipes are from Michael’s family. His ancestors hail from Naples, Italy. Laura, also with Italian roots, comes from a restaurant family and knows the ins and outs of the business.

“The food is important, obviously, but service is what we pride ourselves on,” she said. “We’ve made a lot of new friends … people get hugs.”

Besides a variety of pasta favorites, the menu features rib eye, a shrimp/mussel/clam/crab dish, snow crab and filet mignon with shrimp.

My Mother’s House seats 75 inside and 20 on the intimate patio. Live music is offered Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.

My Mother’s House Italian Restaurant Where: 9320 Sun City Blvd. Hours: 2-9 p.m. daily Information: 702-998-2820 Social media: facebook.com/Vegas7242017

