Summerlin-based fund offers immediate aid for veterans

When veterans are in a bind, the Summerlin-based Kline Fund often lends a hand.

Joseph Whacks, his wife, Ghowanda, and their twin girls, seen around Christmas 2017, pose outside the Tuscany Hotel and Casino where the Kline Fund of Summerlin put them up after the family became homeless. (Kline Fund)

Members of the Kline Fund were honored by the US Vets organization as Partner of the Year in 2017. Seen left to right in this undated picture: Paul Warman (board member), President Steve Seiden, Stephen Weiner (board member) and Stephanie Helms (board member). (Kline Fund)

In 2017, the nonprofit saw its biggest outlay of money yet, $106,000, more than double the prior year’s $52,000 and triple the 2015 figure of $37,000, according to the group. It was established in 2012 and has aided an estimated 3,000 families.

While many veterans get help directly from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Kline Fund is able to step in immediately and pay rent, a housing deposit or a utility bill.

It contributes monthly to the United States Veterans Initiative and Shade Tree. The Kline Fund recently partnered with Michael’s Angel Paws to provide service dogs to two veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Many veterans come here (to the Las Vegas Valley) thinking of the weather,” said Morton Friedlander, treasurer of the Kline Fund. “They can’t take the cold. But they arrive thinking they’ll find a job and then the job doesn’t pan out.”

The Kline Fund is steered by a handful of veterans who volunteer. The help often comes out of their own pockets. In mid-January, for example, the Kline Fund learned of a 65-year-old veteran whose wife was walking 4 miles to and from the disability office.

“(Friedlander) arranged to personally pick her up and drove her around town to the different agencies to help get their issues resolved,” said board member Stephanie Helms.

The Kline Fund sells poppy pins to raise money. They bring in $30,000-$40,000 a year, and grant money and donations make up the rest of the fund’s income, Friedlander said.

Joseph Whacks, 62, was in the Army from 1973-80. He and his family followed his sister-in-law to Las Vegas in 2017 for a fresh start, but job opportunities were difficult to find.

Whacks packed the family, including his wife and three children, into their vehicle. It was home for a few nights, until they came up with a plan.

“It was tight. It wasn’t just us; it was us, our clothes and everything,” he said.

At the VA center, he learned about the Kline Fund through a representative of another nonprofit, U.S. Vets. The Kline Fund put the family up at Tuscany Suites and Casino for two weeks and, later, at Siegel Suites. The fund managed to get the $360 fee that Whacks’ wife, Ghowanda, needed to get her nursing credentials transferred from North Carolina to Nevada waived.

“We housed them for two weeks during the Christmas holiday until they could get on their feet,” Helms said.

Whacks got a job in lawn care, and the family is now in permanent housing. But he recalls how it almost didn’t happen.

“I was so blessed that someone was there to help us. I’m so grateful to (the Kline Fund),” he said. “I owe them everything.”

Visit klineveteransfund.org.

