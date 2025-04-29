Summerlin nail salon robbed, sprayed with fire extinguishers

A Summerlin nail salon was robbed after suspects sprayed fire extinguishers inside the business, according to police.

Little Red Rock, home to ancient petroglyphs, now has luxury housing project nearby

A Summerlin nail salon was robbed after suspects sprayed fire extinguishers inside the business, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Phao Phan, who works at Rio Nails located in Summerlin’s Village Center Circle, said that at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, three people came in and stole the purses from two people who were getting pedicures.

Phan also said the suspects had sprayed what appeared to be fire extinguishers into the business, making the whole place so dusty that it was hard to breathe.

As of around 7:30 p.m., Phan and other workers were still cleaning the business after the incident. They moved the chairs outside of the business.

She said the whole incident took place very quickly and that she didn’t realize what was happening at first because the business had never had issues before.

Phan said someone outside called the police.

No one was injured, Metro said. As of Monday night, police did not have the number of suspects involved, and no arrests had been made.

Employees at several surrounding businesses described seeing police cars and fire trucks outside of the business when they arrived at work on Monday evening.

Sultan’s Wagyu Grill Employee Aylin Hoagland said she heard the suspects had used a “smoke bomb.”

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.