Summerlin reopens parks after closure for coronavirus

Summerlin parks have been reopened after being closed for months because of the coronavirus.

“Summerlin open spaces and shade structures are available for use. Park playgrounds, tennis and pickleball courts, and restrooms are now open,” the Summerlin Council posted Wednesday on its website. “Visitors are reminded to act responsibly and follow health officials’ guidelines regarding physical distancing, group gatherings and other safety precautions when outdoors.”

The Summerlin Council stated that it is adhering to official directives for recreational area operations.

Community centers are available for limited services by appointment. Call 702-341-5500 to schedule a visit.

There are nearly two dozens parks in the Summerlin system. The reopenings began over the weekend as crews could visit the parks and make them ready for the public, a Summerlin Council spokeswoman said.

