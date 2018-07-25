Summerlin

Summerlin residents making case to allow string lights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2018 - 6:43 pm
 

Summerlin has a policy that doesn’t allow for permanent string lights in residential areas, but the residents who love them say their exterior illumination is less Clark Griswold and more muted mood lighting.

Summerlin North resident Pat Lebow has several strands of lights strung over his backyard, and in April he and some neighbors received notices that their lights needed to come down, he said.

Lebow left them up, and another notice followed with a notice of a $100 fine attached. Similar string lights hang in Downtown Summerlin, Lebow noted.

“If they’re saying they look unsightly, why are they hanging them in literally the centerpiece of the community?” he said.

Permanent bistro-style lighting isn’t allowed in Summerlin’s residential areas, but the string lights can be hung temporarily for events, Summerlin North Community Association spokesman Tom Warden said.

The elected Summerlin North HOA board sent the issue to the community’s design-review committee, which met this month. As a result of that session, a town hall meeting on the issue is being planned, Warden said.

“They want to hear from residents, see what’s on people’s minds,” Warden said.

Lebow also pushed back against the argument that the lights are a fire hazard; unlike Christmas lights, his lights are intended for outdoor use, he said.

Resident Matthew Evans created a poll about string lights, which he pushed out through the online platform Next Door, and took it door to door. More than 93 percent of the 272 people who responded said they were fine with the lights, he said, adding there were 17 nos and two maybes.

“If 94 percent are saying we want this and to have a conversation and vote on it, why is that not being brought to the table?” Evans said.

Evans has string lights on his property, but they’re wrapped around the patio, not strung overhead. He hasn’t received a notice from the homeowners’ association. He was going to string some overhead but has been waiting to see the outcome of the next association board meeting.

“If it’s 3 a.m. and you see a big, bright light, I understand that being frustrating,” Evans said. “I don’t see that being an issue with string lights.”

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
More in Summerlin
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Summerlin Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like