Summerlin Rotary club invites public to help package meals

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas Summerlin invites the public to help package 13,000 meals that will be shipped to one of 74 countries in Central America or Africa.

Rotary members expect there will be more than 60 participants at the event Tuesday for the nonprofit Rise Against Hunger. It will be at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd.

It starts at 5 p.m. with an hourlong mixer. Refreshments and food will be provided. Packaging begins at 6 p.m. in an assembly line fashion, and food will be funneled into plastic bags, sealed and boxed. Meals will consist of rice, soy, vegetables and nutritional items. Activities will conclude around 8:30 p.m.

To register, visit bit.ly/2RGJR3d. To donate directly to the nonprofit, visit riseagainsthunger.org.