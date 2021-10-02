66°F
Summerlin signals should improve with new generation of cellphone towers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2021 - 8:05 am
 
A new generation cellphone tower located in Summerlin will soon become active as the far west valley community works to improve reception. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A next generation cellphone tower near the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Summerlin West office will soon go active in a effort to improve service in the area. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new generation of cellphone towers are being erected and will soon become active with the objective to improve electronic communications in the Summerlin community, according to a community newsletter.

Rather than individual cellphone service providers placing their various antenna devices as they see fit, the new approach is to have multiple carriers cluster antennas.

“Over the past several year, our individual reliance on wireless communication has grown exponentially, while the ‘individual carrier antenna infill’ approach has become less timely and more challenged,” the Summerlines article states. “The Howard Hughes Corporation has been working with communication providers in an effort to identify and strategically locate multiple communication towers targeted to improve service within Summerlin.”

The first two towers have been placed, one adjacent to the new Metro Police Station in Summerlin West, and another adjacent to RC Willey in Summerlin South. The facilities are schedules to go live within a few months.

The next generation of towers will be of a different height and design and placed within existing and forthcoming park and streetscape locations to address coverage demands with the minimum number of tower sites deemed necessary.

Those parks have been identified are Spotted Leaf, Community, Vistas, Stonebridge and Cottonwood Canyon. The far west area of Summerlin has a tower planned for the west side of Sky Vista Drive between Far Hills and Alta.

The pandemic accelerated reliance on wireless communication because of many Americans working and learning from home rather than at workplaces or schools, making reception upgrades necessary.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

