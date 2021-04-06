66°F
Summerlin wrong-way crash victims identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 8:56 pm
 
Updated April 6, 2021 - 8:42 am
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Two drivers killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway early Saturday in Summerlin were named Monday.

They were Jacob Wehrung, 30, and Ammiel Sera-Josef, 37, both of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. Saturday on the Beltway near the Far Hills Avenue exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Before impact, Wehrung was driving a white 2006 Volkswagen Passat the wrong way — southbound in the northbound fast lane, according to Highway Patrol.

At the same time, Sera-Josef was driving northbound on the Beltway in a silver 2011 Scion XB.

Wehrung’s sedan struck Sera-Josef’s car head-on, Highway Patrol said. Both men died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which marked the 19th fatal crash that Highway Patrol has investigated in Southern Nevada so far this year, resulting in 25 fatalities.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

