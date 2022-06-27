101°F
Summerlin’s 4th of July parade over the years — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 
From left, volunteers Jennifer Wright, a teacher at Bonner Elementary School, and Kelly Cawood, communications coordinator for the Summerlin Council, work on a birthday cake float during a preview for the 2015 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Gymcats walk in the 2000 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)
Mommy and Me West members walk in the 2001 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)
Summerlin Hospital Medical Center joined the Patriotic Parade in 2003 as an official event sponsor and is still a partner today. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)
Cub Scout Pack 812 carries the American flag during the 2004 parade. The flag is carried today by Palo Verde High School’s Men and Women’s Cross Country Teams. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)
The Marine Corps League Greater Nevada Detachment #186 color guard leads the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade and presents the colors for the national anthem in 2004. This annual tradition is still in place today. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)
Former KLAS-TV, Channel 8 anchor Polly Gonzalez and KTNV, Channel 13 anchor Dave Courvoisier serve as parade hosts in 2004. Gonzalez was the original parade emcee and served until her death in 2005. Each year the Polly Gonzalez Spirit Award is given to a deserving entry in her name. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)
The “All Star Salute to the Military” float makes its debut in the 2004 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)
Aiden McCormick, 2, is pushed on a tricycle by his father during the 2005 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cimarron Memorial High School student Aurelia Houston, 17, hands out candy to a group of an eager kids during the 2006 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Jane Kalinowsky/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of The Vietnam Veterans of America wave from their float "Freedom Bird," as it rolls along in during the 2006 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. The float was judged the best in the parade. (Review-Journal File) The best float winner, The Vietnam Veterans of America "Freedom Bird" float drives through Summerlin during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2006. JANE KALINOWSKY/REVIEW-JOURNAL slug:FourthParade
The founding fathers and mother enjoy their ride on a patriotic float during the 2009 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lisa Deal, left, waves from a float while riding in the 2011 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on Hills Center Drive. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnny Colmus plays banjo and is accompanied by other members of the musical ensemble as they ride in the 2011 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on Hills Center Drive in Las Vegas. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The helium balloons take shape in a staging area for the 2012 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A large helium-filled eagle, sponsored by Hutchison & Steffen attorneys, takes shape in the staging area at the 2012 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The crowd watches as members of the Las Vegas Mustang Club take part in the 2012 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parade watchers wave American flags at the 2012 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grand Marshal Col. Barry R. Cornish waves to parade watchers at the 2012 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. Cornish is the commander of the 99th Air Base Wing at Nellis Air Force Base. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of the Neon City Garrison of the 501st Legion march at the 2012 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. The group portrays "Star Wars" characters. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteers portraying characters from Pixar's "Toy Story" wave to watchers from a float, sponsored by the Children's Medical Center at Summerlin Hospital, at the 2012 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A volunteer adjusts an Elvis balloon on a float sponsored by Current Events, at the 2012 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A float representing "A Tribute to the Greatest Generation" is seen during the 2013 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In this July 4, 2014, file photo, the Annual Summerlin 4th of July Parade celebrated its 20th year and was named an official event of the Nevada Sesquicentennial Jubilee by Gov. Brian Sandoval. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young performers celebrate America's birthday with a cake during the 2015 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Danza Del Carrizo performers march during the 2016 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Star Wars-themed float presented by the Neon City Garrison chapter of the 501st Legion is shown during the 2016 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and Mayor Carolyn Goodman wave to the crowd during the 2016 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Participants riding the Pardee Homes "America Standing Tall" float wave to people in the crowd during the 2018 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
Members of the Palo Verde High School track team march with a giant American flag during the 2018 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
Members of the Metropolitan Police Department traffic bureau lead the start of the 2018 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
A vintage-dressed stilt walker participates behind the Summerlin Council's "The Greatest Show" float during the 208 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
Members of the Broadway Kids Academy Performance Company perform during the 2018 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
Sara Back waves her baton during the 2019 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parade goers wave to spectators in the crowd during the 2019 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Leslie Stringham of Las Vegas sits in a float taking pictures during a preview of the virtual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas on July 2, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The 2020 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade was presented online. (Summerlin Council)
Summerlin Sam and Uncle Sam high-five during a preview of the virtual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas on July 2, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jordyn Doyle, a volunteer, decorates the "Avengers" float for the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 28th-annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is planned for July 4 at 9 a.m., starting at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, according to the parade’s website.

The parade, which anticipates over 35,000 attendees, 70 parade entries, 2,500 participants and more than 500 volunteers, had humble beginnings.

Kids bike in the 1995 Inaugural Patriotic Parade from Summerlin Library to Trails Park. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)

Summerlin residents organized the first parade in 1995. The parade consisted of bicycle riders, residents in pull-wagons and a man dressed up as Uncle Sam on stilts. These residents, now known as the Patriotic Peddlers, traveled from the Summerlin Library to the Trails park, according to the Summerlin Council’s Patriotic Parade website.

The first motorized parade float at the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in 1997. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)

Floats and performances from community members became the norm within two years of the parade’s beginning.

“An American Favorite” built by the staff and families of Pulte Homes in 1998. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)

Notable Las Vegas figures have made appearances in the parade over the years, including then-Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval waves to the crowd during the 2013 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4, 2013.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman and current Mayor Carolyn Goodman made their first parade appearance in 2003.

Mayor Oscar Goodman and wife Carolyn Goodman appear in the Patriotic Parade for the first time riding on City of Las Vegas’ “Big Red” in 2003. (Courtesy of Summerlin Council)
Outgoing Mayor Oscar Goodman walks with his wife, Mayor-elect Carolyn Goodman, as they march in the 2011 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aviators have also participated in the parade.

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland waves to cheering fans from the City National Bank and Vegas Golden Knights float during the 2018 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights cheerleaders look in shock after seeing a float go up in the air during the 2019 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aviators mascots wave at spectators during the 2019 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was held virtually and featured personal messages from Jimmy Kimmel, Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez and others. The coverage of the event received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Special Events Coverage.

The parade is free and open to the public. The 2022 parade grand marshal is Col. Joshua DeMotts, commander of the 99th Air Base Wing at Nellis Air Force Base. KLAS-TV, Channel 8 anchors Sherry Swensk and Brian Loftus will host the parade, along with Mix 94.1 radio hosts Mercedes Martinez and JC Fernandez.

Road closures on parade day start before 3 a.m. and continue until noon, according to the Summerlin Council Patrotic Parade website.

David Bailey, a Summerlin Council employee, decorates the "Viva Las Vegas" float for the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

