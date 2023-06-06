Summerlin’s Patriotic Parade returns for 29th year
The Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators and several military and veterans groups, among other entries, will be featured in this year’s Fourth of July parade.
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is returning this Fourth of July for its 29th-annual star-spangled celebration.
The parade, held from 9 to 11 a.m., will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.
Over 70 entries are in this year’s Independence Day event, including 18 giant balloons, a 40-foot American Eagle, the Las Vegas Aviators and the Golden Knights — a far cry from the parade’s simple beginnings in 1995.
Over 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade, with approximately 50,000 people expected to attend.
For more information on the parade, visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com.