Summerlin’s Patriotic Parade returns for 29th year

The Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators and several military and veterans groups, among other entries, will be featured in this year’s Fourth of July parade.

Regan Blayne of Summerlin waits for the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade starts, Monday, July 4, 2022, with her dog Max, center, and her friend Lisa Johnson Mandell’s dog Frankie Feldman, left, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A Star Wars character greets people during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People watch the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mia-Alexia Gonzalez. Dance Dynamics, right, performs with other dancers during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People carry a large inflatable balloon during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Children pose for a photo during the 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is returning this Fourth of July for its 29th-annual star-spangled celebration.

The parade, held from 9 to 11 a.m., will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

Over 70 entries are in this year’s Independence Day event, including 18 giant balloons, a 40-foot American Eagle, the Las Vegas Aviators and the Golden Knights — a far cry from the parade’s simple beginnings in 1995.

Over 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade, with approximately 50,000 people expected to attend.

For more information on the parade, visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com.