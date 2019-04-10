Tivoli Village mural wall recognizes Sunshine Nevada donors

Attendees check out the Sunshine Nevada donor wall after it is unveiled at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunshine Nevada Organization conducts programs to benefit special-needs children and their families throughout the Las Vegas area but doesn’t have one facility, according to the organization’s vice president of business development, Melanie Bash.

Bash wanted a physical representation of the work the nonprofit does and a place to honor donors. The solution: an 8-foot-tall, 4-foot-wide traveling wall that can be viewed on a corner in Tivoli Village’s Piazza through July.

“I thought the donor wall would be a great way for donors to be recognized,” she said.

She chose Las Vegas artists Clarice Tara Cuda and Charlie Corrales to create the wall, which was unveiled during a ceremony April 5 in honor of National Autism Awareness Month. Corrales constructed the wall, and Cuda painted it. It was funded in part via an anonymous donor.

The mural reflects the mission of the organization, Bash said. Sunshine Nevada hosts camps, as well as community events for special-needs children and their families.

“When you walk past it, you see yourself,” Cuda said. “I chose to embellish it a lot with mirrors … I wanted people to be able to identify their own involvement with this organization. At the very top there’s a hand reaching down touching the tips of the houses in the city. And that’s symbolic of the fact that one hand — one action — makes a difference.”

Kari Tillman, executive director at Sunshine Nevada, said that the wall is helping to further their mission.

“My nephew has autism, and we’re always concerned about him having a place to go where he’s accepted or well-received,” she said. “We want them to have to feel a deep sense of belonging in our community. That inclusion is vital.”