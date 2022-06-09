Vague shooting threat made to Summerlin synagogue, says Nevada Jewish group

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at 10:20 a.m. to the synagogue in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road, near Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevards.

Police are seeking a man who reportedly entered a synagogue, caused a disturbance and made threatening comments on Saturday, June 4, 2022, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man sought by Las Vegas police following an encounter outside a Summerlin synagogue made vague threats about a shooting, according to Nevada’s Jewish organization.

After being denied entry into the Temple Sinai synagogue during a Saturday service, the unidentified man reportedly told a security guard: “Do you know that there are shootings every day… be ready… I will be back,” Jewish Nevada wrote in a letter to its members.

“Upon arriving, security advised officers that an unidentified male entered and caused a disturbance and made threatening comments,” police wrote in a news release the following day.

Jewish Nevada wrote in the letter that the man walked toward the synagogue entrance, telling security that he was “looking to go to church.”

When he was told that he did not belong to the institution, and that he had to show proof of vaccination, the man “became more confrontational,” according to the letter signed by Jewish Nevada’s president and CEO Stefanie Tuzman, and Beth LaManna, a security advisor.

He asked for the rabbi’s name, and then walked through an outdoor metal detector, which was set off, although it was not clear what triggered the alarm, the letter said.

At some point, the man told the guard that he had traveled from a southern state to visit that specific synagogue, according to the letter.

He walked away after he made the threat, but before police arrived.

Henderson police and Metro increased patrols around valley synagogues the rest of the weekend, the letter stated.

“While this is clearly a veiled threat, the individual’s intention(s) are unknown at this time,” the letter read. “He may have been responding in anger upon not being granted access to the Temple or to the service.”

Jewish Nevada said the man had still not been identified, and Metro could not immediately be reached for comment.

The man stands about 5 feet, 9 inches, and wore dreadlocks in a bun, said police, adding that he had tattoos on his face, and wore a gray tank top, black jeans and brown boots.

“In light of recent events over the past few weeks, we wanted to take this opportunity to keep the community informed with the most accurate and up-to-date information,” the letter said.

Anyone with information on his wherabouts can call police at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

