Summerlin/Centennial Hills

‘Very uniting’: Summerlin’s Patriotic Parade full of color — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2023 - 3:44 pm
 
Therapy dog Frankie Feldman walks with his owner Lisa Johnson Mandell of Summerlin before the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Classic military vehicles attend the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People carries a large inflatable balloon during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo waves during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A float is passing by an American flag during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Children carries a large American flag during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A performer dressed as stormtrooper from "Star Wars" carries an American flag during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud receives a high-five during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Children perform on the “Schoolhouse Rock!” float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People carries a giant American flag inflatable balloon during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People carries a large American eagle inflatable balloon during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Albert Ronquillo of Summerlin, left, holds an American flag during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Singers perform on a float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police officers ride bikes during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People wave American flags on a float during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A new float called “Indiana Jones Experience,” is seen during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group performs during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People cheer during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People carries a large inflatable balloon during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Patriotic colors, tents, balloons, flags and smiles were everywhere at the 29th annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade on Tuesday.

The parade drew thousands of people not only from the Summerlin community but also from throughout the Las Vegas Valley for a morning of patriotic and spirited celebrations for what one float called, “America’s Birthday.”

Grand marshals of the patriotic parade were Col. Brian Hobbins and Lt. Col. Laurel Hobbins (Ret.).

Leading off the event was the Escort parade that began with a chorus of rumbling engines as the Model A Ford Club and the Las Vegas Cadillac Club rolled down the route, with participants waving to the crowd, along with appearances from firefighters, Palo Verde High School’s JROTC, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

The Patriotic parade officially kicked off with a special appearance by Gov. Joe Lombardo, who tooled along the route in a bright blue convertible, followed by a larger-than-life balloon of the “Grand Old Flag” and an huge American Eagle balloon.

The parade began at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, traveled south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle, then turned west onto Trailwood Drive, concluding at the Trails Village Shopping Center.

The entire parade came to life when the Golden Knights float wended its way down the route. Chants of “Go Knights Go” rang out among the rows of tents. The Golden Knight took part along with Knights defenseman Zack Whitecloud, both giving out high-fives and fist-bumps to paradegoers.

‘Incredibly special’

Many in attendance have attended the parade for multiple years and have turned it into a Fourth of July tradition.

“The parade just brings such a sense of community,” Kristen Yeager said. “It’s very uniting and great to see everyone come together like this.”

The Summerlin Parade began in 1995 with what the official parade website describes as, “humble beginnings,” but the parade has since grown into a generational event for some families.

“I grew up here so I’ve been coming to the parade since I was a kid,” Brandi Stanford said. “So to now be able to bring my own kids here is incredibly special to me.”

With all the floats, balloons, singing and performances, another parade attendee remarked that the “American spirit” was on full display.

Plenty of children were at the parade, and they were excited as vibrant floats with characters such as Bluey, Indiana Jones, Peppa Pig, Disney princesses, Barbie and Star Wars came down the route.

“I just love how it is a fun family friendly event for everyone,” Aly Losk said. “It makes it enjoyable for me as an adult watching the kids have a good time.”

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter

