102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

What’s hypertufa? Potting option shared at Sahara West Library

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2019 - 5:21 pm
 

A crowd of people young and old filled seats at tables covering the multipurpose room at Sahara West Library on May 24 to make lightweight garden pots for their summer plants.

The pots were made of hypertufa — a mix of Portland cement, peat moss and perlite — which is an inexpensive alternative to storebought garden pots, said library programming specialist Anna Allred, who led the event along with her co-workers.

“For someone who’s an avid gardener, buying nice, durable, high-quality pots gets expensive,” Allred said. “One of the main benefits to me is you can buy the ingredients and produce a large quantity of them for the price you’d pay for one pot at the store. They’re durable and last for a long time.”

The hourlong event featured a step-by-step process in which attendees, using gloves, mixed the contents in a bowl and then, using molds of all sizes, formed the infrastructure of their pots.

They were then instructed to let the mold dry for a day or so, away from the sun so the molds wouldn’t crack, then to wash the pots with half-and-half water and vinegar. The mix washes away alkaline that could kill the plant, Allred said.

“I heard about it from the flyer in the lobby,” said attendee Susan Greene, 69. “I do a bit of gardening and so this was helpful in that way. It looked like something that wouldn’t be expensive to get into as a hobby or to put my plants in. The instructors were very good. I just wanted to try something new. It’s nice to get out and be around other people.”

Allred said the classes are part of a series; the next is set for July 26 at 2 p.m. at Sahara West Library.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

 

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Egan, a training and outreach facilitator with the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention, ...
Las Vegans learn ways to recognize suicide warning signs, act
By / RJ

Class participants learn about the nature of suicide, myths and facts, warning signs and ways to approach those suffering. Among those at a recent class was Jessica Woods of Summerlin, who has lost her father, grandfather and brother-in-law to suicide.

Brody Vanwagoner, 9, tries to fry an egg in front of his Summerlin home on Thursday, April 25, ...
Las Vegas fourth-grader puts egg-frying experiment to test
By / RJ

Brody Vanwagoner learned a little something about eggs and sidewalks in his fourth grade class at Staton Elementary School. “There was like this idiom at school that ‘it’s so hot you can fry an egg on the sidewalk,’ so I just wanted to see if you could actually do that — to see if it’ll actually fry,” he said Thursday in front of his Summerlin home.

The Clark County School students sale their produce at Green Our Planet's Giant Student Farmers ...
In Summerlin, students sell garden goods en masse
By / RJ

Over 400 students filled Pavilion Center Drive in Downtown Summerlin on April 12 to sell freshly harvested fruits andvegetables from their school gardens as part of Green Our Planet’s twice-yearly, student-run Giant Student Farmers Market.