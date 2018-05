A 70-year-old woman reported missing in the west valley has been safely found, Las Vegas police announced Saturday afternoon.

Betty Glenn (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Officers had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the 70-year-old woman, Betty Glenn.

Before she was found, Glenn had been last spotted in the area of Buffalo and Westcliff drives on Friday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Buffalo Dr. and Westcliff Dr., Las Vegas, NV