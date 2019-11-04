Sunny, above normal Las Vegas Valley temperatures all week

Sunny skies and light winds with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s is the National Weather Service forecast through next Sunday.

The Las Vegas Strip at dawn as seen from Henderson on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Strip at dawn as seen from Henderson on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

When it comes to the weather forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, it will be much like a broken record all this week.

Sunny skies and light winds with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s is the National Weather Service forecast all the way through next Sunday.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 78, with 78 predicted for Tuesday and 79 for Wednesday.

The highs are about 6 to 9 degrees above normal. The normal for Nov. 4 is 72.

“When faced with a persistent pattern, go with a persistent forecast,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said with a laugh about the week’s forecast. “We may have a few high passing clouds a few days, but that’s about the only change in the daily pattern.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.