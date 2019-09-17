Sunny and warm for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Weather in the Las Vegas Valley continues to be sunny and warm.

Angel Casares, 15, fishes at the pond at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas.

Tuesday will have a high of 90 degrees. Winds should be light. The low Tuesday night will be around 66.

Wednesday will be more of the same with a high near 92. Winds could pick up in the afternoon, with gusts up to 23 mph.

For those taking in Storm Area 51 events near Rachel and Hiko later this week, expect much cooler weather than the Las Vegas Valley.

Thursday through Sunday should be sunny and mostly clear. Highs will be in the high 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s.