Sunny skies, light winds on Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley

After a wet start to autumn, rain is not in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley until the middle of the week.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for Tuesday. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s high will be near 94 with light and variable winds at 8 to 13 mph. The low is expected to be about 72 overnight with light winds, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Wednesday will mostly a carbon copy of Tuesday with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 72 with light winds, but there is a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m.

On Monday, McCarran International Airport received .24 inch of rain, the valley’s wettest day since May 10. Monday broke the record for the date, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. The previous record was .09 inch of rain, set in 1958 and tied in 1990.

The first rainstorms hit Henderson around 3 p.m. and scattered across the valley. Winds gusted up to 40 mph in some areas.