Sunny, warm Las Vegas weekend forecast before cold returns

Warm weather is expected through the weekend with rain possible next week. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The best advice from the National Weather Service is to enjoy the nice weather this weekend because Sunday afternoon will be the start of unsettled, chilly and possibly wet weather.

Thursday’s forecast high is 66 with sunny skies and light winds. Friday will be much of the same with a high near 69 while Saturday could reach 72 with sunny skies.

The start of a “roller coaster train” of fronts will begin Sunday afternoon, said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

Sunday will be cloudy with a projected high of 61, but the chances of rain will increase after 4 p.m. and into the overnight hours.

“Monday will be the peak rain chances and it will go down on Tuesday,” Morgan said.

“There are multiple trains of fronts coming in starting Sunday and it’s hard to tell which will be worst, but there’s going to be a change,” he said. “It certainly will be much cooler.”

The temperature at McCarran International Airport dropped to 31 degrees just before 6 a.m. Wednesday for the official lowest temperature of the winter so far.

