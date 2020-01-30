Sunny, warm weather continues through Super Bowl weekend

Those in the Las Vegas Valley will have pleasant weather to enjoy Super Bowl weekend.

Those in the Las Vegas Valley will have pleasant weather to enjoy Super Bowl weekend. But you might want to hold onto anything light come close to game time.

“We will get some good southwest winds anywhere from late morning or early afternoon and then they will shift to the northwest about 5 to 6 p.m. with winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts over 40 mph,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Skies will be sunny through the weekend with expected highs of 66 on Thursday, 65 on Friday, 70 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday, according to the weather service.

Winds are expected to stay below 10 mph through Sunday morning.

On Wednesday, gusting winds topped out at 38 mph at McCarran International Airport.

The front that arrives Sunday evening has a very low chance of bringing any moisture to the valley, but the recent above-average temperatures will drop well below normal.

“It looks like the temperature drop from Sunday to Monday will be about 20 degrees,” Gorelow said.

Monday’s forecast high is 53, about 7 degrees below normal.

