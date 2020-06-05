Sunset Road closed near McCarran airport after injury accident

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A critical injury crash was causing significant traffic delays Friday morning near McCarran International Airport.

Las Vegas police closed Sunset Road in both eastern and western directions at Paradise Road, adjacent to McCarran International Airport, at 7:40 a.m. The closure was causing delays for motorists throughout the area.

Few details about the crash were immediately available. Police officers at the scene said only that an individual suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

