Suspect in custody after brush fire in Mesquite

A person is in custody after a large brush fire near power lines in Mesquite.
The Mesquite Police Department said no buildings were damaged in the fire at Hafen Park Thursday afternoon.
Crews from Clark County, Beaver Dam and Mesquite fire departments battled the blaze for several hours. Police later said Bureau of Land Management managed the scene.
Power was temporarily shut off.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.
@MesquiteNV_PD & Fire on scene of large brush fire at Hafen Park. @ClarkCountyFD & Beaver Dam fire e route. Please keep clear of area. pic.twitter.com/HMZDbykkwA
— Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) July 7, 2017