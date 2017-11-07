Suspect in double homicide shot, killed by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas police said a man shot and killed by SWAT officers early Tuesday morning might have been the suspect in a double homicide from Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police and rescue personnel gather Tuesday morning at 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way, where officers were investigating a double homicide. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said a man shot and killed by SWAT officers was a suspect in a double homicide that occurred Monday afternoon.

The man was shot just before midnight Monday on the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way, where officers were investigating a double homicide that happened earlier that day, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Cpt. Kelly McMahill said a SWAT team encountered the man while executing a search warrant on the house next door to the house where two men were found dead Monday afternoon.

The SWAT team arrived about 9 p.m. Monday, and ordered the suspect to leave the house.

The suspect refused to come out so officers entered the home and cleared the first floor, McMahill said. They did encounter a locked bedroom on the second floor.

McMahill said the man refused to leave the bedroom, so SWAT officers broke through the door and sent in a police dog.

The police dog didn’t return after several minutes, McMahill said. Officers decided to enter the room and found the man on top of the dog, actively fighting the K9 unit.

After police got the dog away from the man, he rolled over and pointed a firearm at members of the SWAT team. McMahill said two SWAT officers opened fire and struck the man twice.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Police will identify the officers involved in the shooting within 48 hours. The men who died will be identified by the Clark County Coroner after next of kin have been notified.

