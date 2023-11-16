Suspected impaired driver injures 2, smashes into fountain barrier on Strip

The area is part of the Formula 1 race course and will be closing this evening for the first night practice sessions.

A tow truck prepares to remove a small SUV involved in a crash at East Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (NDOT)

Just hours before the Strip became a Formula 1 raceway, a suspected impaired motorist crashed into a barrier at Caesars Palace fountains.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening as a result of the 1:40 p.m.collision, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The impact with the concrete barrier sent debris across the roadway, according to a photo from Nevada Department of Transportation cameras.

The area is part of the Formula 1 race course and will be closed all night for the first night practice sessions.

