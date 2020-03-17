Suspicious materials inquiry conducted in east Las Vegas Valley
Lane restrictions are in place for emergency vehicles.
Travel restrictions are in place on East Bonanza Road near North Pecos Road as police assist in a suspicious materials inquiry.
The investigation, which began around 1:10 p.m., is in an apartment on the 500 block of Sea Shell Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Twitter account.
LVMPD ARMOR is assisting NV P&P regarding suspicious materials found in an apartment located in the 500 block of Sea Shell Lane. There are lane restrictions on Bonanza Road due to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/yqpph5OsT7
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 17, 2020
Nevada Parole and Probations officers called in the discovery and requested asssistance.
Lane restrictions are in place for emergency vehicles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.