Suspicious materials inquiry conducted in east Las Vegas Valley

Lane restrictions are in place for emergency vehicles.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Travel restrictions are in place on East Bonanza Road near North Pecos Road as police assist in a suspicious materials inquiry.

The investigation, which began around 1:10 p.m., is in an apartment on the 500 block of Sea Shell Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Twitter account.

LVMPD ARMOR is assisting NV P&P regarding suspicious materials found in an apartment located in the 500 block of Sea Shell Lane.

Nevada Parole and Probations officers called in the discovery and requested asssistance.

