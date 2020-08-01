SUV crashes into Henderson fitness studio

A 29-year-old woman crashed an SUV through a Henderson fitness studio on Saturday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A 29-year-old woman crashed an SUV through a Henderson fitness studio on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police were called about 12:40 p.m. to the 100 block of South Green Valley Parkway, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Farrell said. An SUV was seen crashed into Barre3, a fitness studio at 120 S. Green Valley Parkway.

Farrell said the business was closed when the crash happened. No one was injured.

Police do not believe that impairment or speed were factors in the crash, Farrell said.

Further information was not immediately available.

