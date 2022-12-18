48°F
jeff_german
Local

SUV fatally strikes man in wheelchair trying to cross Las Vegas Boulevard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 4:13 pm
 

A 69-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was fatally injured by a car while he tried to cross Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Pebble Road on Friday afternoon, police said.

At 4:48 p.m. the Las Vegas resident, who is not being identified until his family is notified, was moving in his wheelchair on the north side of East Agate Avenue and intending to cross Las Vegas Boulevard South going from east to west within an unmarked crosswalk, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

Just then, 39-year-old Mnasie Semere Beraki was driving a 2020 Santa Fe SUV north on the boulevard approaching Agate, entered the intersection and crashed into the motorized wheelchair, ejecting the victim onto the roadway.

Emergency responders transported the critically injured man to the trauma unit at University Medical Center, but he died of his injuries on Saturday.

Police determined that driver impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

