Swap meet closes temporarily, cites fears in immigrant community

Irene Flores, owner of Factory Toys, prepares for business at the Broadacres Marketplace in Nor ...
Irene Flores, owner of Factory Toys, prepares for business at the Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2025 - 1:59 pm
 

Management of the Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas announced Saturday they have temporarily closed the swap meet, partially due to “fear and uncertainty” within the “immigrant community in Las Vegas.”

In a social media post to its Instagram account, Broadacres leadership said it doesn’t want “any of our customers, vendors or employees detained at our business.”

The decision comes after immigration enforcement actions have picked up around the country in recent weeks, part of President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown policies.

Broadacres bills itself as Nevada’s largest open-air market. It’s normally open Fridays and Saturdays and has been known to feature over 1,000 vendors.

The swap meet opened in 1977. It wasn’t known Saturday when organizers plan to reopen the business.

“We are heartbroken to announce this temporary closure,” said the social media post. “But we cannot in good conscience continue operations while our vendors, customers and community members are under threat.”

A message to Broadacres general manager Yovana Alonso was not immediately returned Saturday afternoon.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

